WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand is significantly boosting the amount of aid money it spends in the Pacific as international concern rises about China’s growing influence in the region.
Foreign Minister Winston Peters announced Tuesday that it would spend an extra 714 million New Zealand dollars ($500 million) over four years in international aid, with most of it directed at the Pacific. He said the so-called “Pacific reset” would make New Zealand safer and more prosperous.
Peters did not specifically mention China in his speech, although he did say the Pacific region had become an increasingly contested strategic space and that New Zealand had its eyes “wide open” to such trends.
New Zealand is typically careful not to offend China, which provides a vital market for its milk and agricultural exports.
Most Read Business Stories
- As home prices hit new highs, cost of living overtakes traffic as worst part of living in Seattle area
- Facebook opening new AI lab in Seattle as it hires UW professor
- HQ2 cities listen up: Amazon flexing its political muscle sends a message not just to Seattle
- Starbucks’ $7 billion marketing deal with Nestle gives it cash for dividends, stock buybacks
- Musk's SpaceX is using a powerful rocket technology; NASA advisers say it could put lives at risk