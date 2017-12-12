ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state officials are poised to announce the winners of hundreds of millions of dollars of state economic development funding.

The awards to be announced Wednesday in Albany are part of Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s efforts to spur the state’s economy by targeting select industries with incentives and subsidies.

Last year, the state’s 10 economic regions split more than $700 million in funding intended to support hundreds of company expansions, new start-up businesses, local higher education programs and workforce development initiatives.

Last year, five of the regions received extra money after being named “top performers.”