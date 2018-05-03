NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Times Co. (NYT) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $21.9 million.
On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 17 cents per share.
The newspaper publisher posted revenue of $413.9 million in the period.
New York Times shares have climbed 24 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 61 percent in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NYT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NYT