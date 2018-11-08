NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is planning on requiring strict limits on the sale of most flavored e-cigarettes, including age verification controls for online sales, in an effort to curtail their use among children and teenagers.

FDA officials tell The Wall Street Journal on Thursday the actions are expected to be announced as early as next week. The move is an attempt to curb what many are saying is an epidemic of underage vaping.

Officials say the new policy will apply to flavored cartridge-style vaping products like Juul that have become popular among youths. No retail outlets will be allowed to carry them unless it restricts minors from entering the store or creates an off-limits area.

New York officials have also announced plans to ban the sale of flavored e-cigarettes.

