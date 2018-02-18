Share story

By
The Associated Press

MCCONNELLSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — A central New York furniture company that’s been in business since 1844 has reopened with a limited staff.

WKTV reports the future of Harden Furniture in McConnellsville rests with a lending company based in Illinois. Big Shoulders Capital purchased Harden Furniture earlier this year.

Former owners Miramar Capital Partners used Harden’s assets to secure a loan and Harden CEO Greg Harden says that’s when problems arose.

Harden suspended operations at the end of January after the sale.

Most Read Stories

Sale! Save up to 90% on subscriptions!

WKTV says about half of the employees have been called back to work and a future merger is possible.

Harden says there’s about a $1.6 million backlog between finished products waiting to be shipped and products on order that haven’t been produced.

The Associated Press