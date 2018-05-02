NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Financial firm AllianceBernstein Holding LP is moving its global headquarters from New York to Tennessee, bringing 1,050 jobs and investing more than $70 million in the booming southern city of Nashville.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam, Nashville Mayor David Briley and state economic development chief Bob Rolfe announced the company’s plan Wednesday at a news conference.

AllianceBernstein President and CEO Seth Bernstein said the company sees Nashville as a game-changer in terms of ability to source, develop and retain talent. He said the company will maintain a presence in New York. It has about 3,500 employees and offices in more than 22 countries.

The Nashville headquarters will include finance, information technology, operations, legal, compliance, internal audit, human resources, sales and marketing.

AllianceBernstein manages about $549 billion in assets.