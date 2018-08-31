RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — A New York couple has won Green Mountain Power’s home giveaway in Vermont.
Martin Schreiner and Lucas Hugh beat more than 160 other applicants with their 500-word essay on why they wanted to live in an energy-efficient house, and what they would bring to the Rutland, Vermont, community.
They won a new, 1,500-square foot home in the city that includes solar panels, heat pumps and an electric vehicle charger. The home will use no fossil fuel.
Green Mountain Power Vice President Steve Costello tells Vermont Public Radio the couple got engaged shortly after learning they won, and this is the first home they have owned.
The couple celebrated the new home Thursday with a community barbecue hosted by the city and GMP.
Schreiner says the home is a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”