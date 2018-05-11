NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City artist is facing eviction and a $185,000 fine after renting out her rent-regulated loft to tourists on Airbnb.
The New York Post reports a judge ruled this week that a landlord could evict Eileen Hickey.
Landlord Robert Moskowitz says Hickey made $4,500 a month by renting her Manhattan loft to visitors at triple what she pays. Moskowitz says Hickey violated state laws against short-term renting and profiting off rent-stabilized apartments.
Hickey says the Airbnb rentals spanned 85 nights over 10 months. She says she needed money for her then-husband medical bills and believed the rentals were legal.
The 72-year-old owns a condo elsewhere in Manhattan, but says she uses it as an office.
San Francisco-based Airbnb hasn’t immediately commented. It tells users to consult local laws.