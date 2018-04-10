CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan says a Casper company is the first business in the state to participate in a new program designed to help businesses attract investment money.

Buchanan says McGinley Orthopedics has issued an open investment round through the secretary of state’s new Wyoming Invests Now program.

Buchanan says the program provides Wyoming companies seeking a new source of capital with an opportunity to seek out investors across the state, and the opportunity for investors to learn about and make the choice to invest in these companies.