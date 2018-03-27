ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Residents in one Virginia city who rent out their homes through the short-term rental service Airbnb will have to start charging hotel occupancy taxes.
The Washington Post reports that Airbnb and the city of Alexandria, a northern Virginia suburb of the nation’s capital, have reached a first-in-the-state agreement on tax collections.
The agreement requires Airbnb to collect a 8.5 percent hotel occupancy tax and $1 per night charge for all bookings.
City officials estimate the new tax, which goes into effect April 1, will bring in about $100,000 a year.
Most Read Business Stories
- Seattle-area home market heats up yet again, leading the country for 17th straight month
- New Seattle-Dublin route is part of ambitious U.S. expansion by Aer Lingus
- Bellevue software maker Smartsheet to go public, files for $100 million IPO
- No rescue by Congress for $75M fishing boat in Anacortes that can’t fish in U.S. waters
- White House probing huge loans to Kushner's family firm