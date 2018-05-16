CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) — A new solar power generating plant with battery storage capability is being dedicated in the Casa Grande area to serve thousands of Salt River Project electricity customers.
SRP says the Pinal Central Solar Energy Center being dedicated Wednesday will be operated by a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, a wholesale electricity supplier based in Juno Beach, Florida.
According to SRP, the plant provides 20 megawatts, or enough power for approximately 5,000 homes.
The 257-acre (104-hectare) site has 258,000 photovoltaic panels and a 10 megawatt lithium battery storage system.
