The cruise line Royal Caribbean International this week announced a slate of improvements: more private island experiences, modernization of existing ships and five new ships.
The brand’s new Perfect Day Island Collection kicks off at its private CocoCay island in the Bahamas in 2019. New attractions there include overwater cabanas, zip line and water park. Other private destinations are planned for Asia, Australia and elsewhere in the Caribbean.
Royal Caribbean’s newest ship Symphony of the Seas debuts this month. Five more Royal Caribbean ships will launch between 2019 and 2024.
Also planned: a $900 million modernization of 10 existing ships over four years, adding experiential dining, nightlife and attractions like virtual reality.
Finally, three- and four-night trips from Miami will launch as quick getaways designed to appeal to younger cruisers.