NEW YORK (AP) — Samsung is expected to unveil its next major smartphone at a New York event on Thursday.

The unveiling of the Galaxy Note 9 comes about a month before Apple is expected to unveil new iPhones. It also comes as the smartphone industry has largely pushed the limits on hardware. In recent years, many of the new features from Samsung and Apple have been incremental rather than revolutionary.

Samsung’s Note phones are large, niche devices intended for power users, but they offer a preview of likely features in the mass-market Galaxy S line. For instance, the Note got curved edges before that became standard on Samsung’s flagship phones.

The Note 9 will be Samsung’s second Note model since its Note 7 was recalled because of its tendency to burst into flames.