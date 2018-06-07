RENO, Nev. (AP) — Marijuana dispensaries in Reno are getting new rules dictating when and where they can operate as well as a new licensing fee structure that should bring the city more money.
KRNV-TV reports the Reno City Council adopted new regulations Wednesday that allow the pot shops to be open only between the hours of 8 a.m. and midnight.
The new rules that go into effect Sept. 1 also require dispensaries to be located at least 2,500 feet from another pot shop and at least 1,000 feet from a school.
Dispensaries currently pay a flat fee of $75,000 per business license. Under the new ordinance, that will be replaced by a fee equal to 3 percent of the individual pot shop’s gross revenue.
City officials say the change is expected to bring in an additional $300,000 to $400,000 annually.