PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Deepwater Wind says its new wind farm will create more than 800 jobs and result in $250 million in investments in Rhode Island.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo and other officials visited the Port of Providence on Wednesday for the announcement, where work on the new 400-megawatt wind farm will be done.

Massachusetts and Rhode Island announced offshore wind projects last week aimed at delivering a combined 1,200 megawatts of energy, enough to power about 600,000 homes.

Deepwater Wind says the wind farm will be 10 times the size of its Block Island project, the nation’s first offshore wind farm.

The company says it will take about 800 people to build the wind farm and create about 50 permanent jobs. The $250 million investment includes $40 million in port infrastructure improvements.