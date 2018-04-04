ELKO, Nev. (AP) — A former publisher in charge of several newspapers in North Carolina has been named the new publisher of the Elko Daily Free Press in Nevada and the Times-News in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Lee Enterprises announced 61-year-old Kevin Kampman is scheduled to begin his new job Thursday. He’ll be based in Twin Falls.

Kampman temporarily retired in May from the BH Media Group in Winston-Salem where he oversaw two daily papers and eight smaller community publications.

The Cleveland native began his 37-year career in newspapers in the circulation department at the Columbus Dispatch.

The Free Press reports he’ll replace former publisher Travis Quast, who’s taking a job in eastern Idaho overseeing a dozen publications through the Adams Publication Group.

Lee Enterprises serves 49 markets in 20 states. It acquired the Free Press in 2004 from Liberty Publishing.

___

Information from: Elko Daily Free Press, http://www.elkodaily.com