DETROIT (AP) — Housing Secretary Ben Carson says Detroit will help start a new federal program designed to help those receiving housing assistance.

Carson visited Detroit this week to announce the launch of EnVision Centers , an initiative designed to help HUD-assisted households achieve self-sufficiency. Ten pilot centers are planned nationwide, including one in his native Detroit.

Carson discussed the program Wednesday night at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan’s Great Futures Gala.

EnVision Centers will be located on or near public housing developments to help boost character and leadership, educational advancement, economic empowerment and health and wellness. A mobile app is planned.

The effort is based on part on partnerships with federal agencies, state and local governments, nonprofits, faith-based organizations, corporations, public housing authorities and housing finance agencies.