RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The new owners of North Carolina dams prized in a long-running fight with the state now want to force Duke Energy Corp. to buy the hydropower they generate.

Cube Yadkin Generation on Thursday asked state utilities regulators to declare Duke Energy must buy electricity from the Yadkin River dams for 10 years. The division of Maryland-based Cube Hydro says Duke Energy is required to buy its electricity under a 40-year-old federal clean-energy law.

The hydro-power company says the state Utilities Commission should order Duke Energy to pay what it would spend to generate the power itself.

The U.S. Supreme Court last month ended North Carolina’s lawsuit over the dams started after previous owner Alcoa Corp. closed an aluminum plant that once employed 1,000 workers and started selling the electricity.