NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans-based bank says 2017 was a record year.

New Orleans CityBusiness reports that Gulf Coast Bank and Trust’s loans, pre-tax earnings and total assets all increased over the year.

It says pre-tax earnings rose 15 percent to $28.1 million, loans were up 11 percent to $1.3 million, and total assets rose from $1.5 billion in 2016 to $1.6 billion at the end of 2017.

The bank’s non-interest income, which includes fees or service charges, is up from $31.7 million to $33.3 million. That income also includes wealth management, which helps clients with financial planning.

The bank also acquired two Dallas-based companies that provide government-backed Small Business Administration loans. CapitalSpring SBLC was renamed Gulf Coast SBA Lending, and American Business Lending Inc. was merged into Gulf Coast SBA.

