ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Developers of a $2 billion project that will serve as a path to get renewable energy from New Mexico and Arizona to large markets in the American Southwest are seeking approval for the location of two massive transmission lines and related infrastructure.

SunZia submitted its application to the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission in March. A hearing examiner with the agency issued an order this week that sets the stage for the approval process, which will include a public hearing in June.

The project has been years in the making and not without controversy as disputes have arisen over its proximity to a U.S. military installation and potential effects on wildlife.

The proposed transmission lines would cross about 520 miles of state, federal and private land in the two states.