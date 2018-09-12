ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is suing Google, Twitter and several companies that develop and market mobile gaming apps for children, saying the apps violate state law by collecting personal information that could compromise privacy.

The lawsuit filed in federal court late Tuesday comes as data-sharing concerns persist among users and as social media giant Facebook just weeks ago pulled one of its own apps over possible privacy intrusions.

Google recently acknowledged that it tracks users who disable location history after an Associated Press investigation revealed that several Google apps and websites store user location even if users have turned off location history.

New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas says he’s concerned about the risk of a data breach and exploitation given that the apps can track with such precision where children live, play and go to school.