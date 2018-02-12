SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Senate has approved a tax credit that would offset costs of solar energy systems for households, small businesses and farms.
The Senate voted 35-6 on Monday for a bill that offsets income taxes to reward investments in small-scale rooftop solar investments.
The proposal now moves the House. Outgoing GOP Gov. Susana Martinez has indicated she is unlikely to support stand-alone tax measures.
Bill sponsor and Democratic state Sen. Mimi Stewart of Albuquerque says the bill reinstates tax credits that expired in 2016 and cap annual credits at $5 million. The new credit would gradually decline from 10 percent of costs to 6 percent over a 15-year period.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon laying off corporate employees in rare cutback
- Amazon’s delivery dream is a nightmare for FedEx and UPS | Commentary
- 5 arrested as Trump supporters, counterprotesters rally in Seattle
- Controlling blood sugar for a better sex life | The People's Pharmacy
- 60-year-old man fatally shot in road-rage incident on Interstate 5 near Tacoma
Republican Sen. Sander Rue of Albuquerque voted in favor but indicated the bill is unlikely to become law this year.