SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is considering a proposal to rein in job training subsidies to customer-support call centers, as the state expands overall funding for classroom and on-the-job training for expanding businesses.

The New Mexico Economic Development Department is accepting public comments ahead of a May 10 hearing about proposed rule changes to the Job Training Incentive Program.

A the same time, lawmakers and Gov. Susana Martinez have boosted funding to the program that offers to reimburse more than half of wages for new employees at businesses that expand or relocate to New Mexico.

Other possible rule changes would eliminate extra wage reimbursements for military veterans and local college graduates. Officials say the added incentive has not spurred much additional hiring.

New Mexico has the second-highest unemployment rate among states after Alaska.