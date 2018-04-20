FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — Officials in northwestern New Mexico are teaming up as part of an effort to diversify the economy in a region that has been dependent for years on the oil and gas industry.
The city of Farmington, San Juan County, Four Corners Economic Development, San Juan College and numerous other groups are backing the initiative to boost outdoor recreation.
The initiative plans to highlight the area’s opportunities for fly fishing, mountain biking, hiking and rock crawling as well as locations such as the Bisti Wilderness and Lake Farmington.
Officials say the hope is to create more demand for guides, outfitters and outdoor recreation equipment manufacturing.
A community meeting is planned next Thursday at the Farmington Civic Center to discuss the effort.