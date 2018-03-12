ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Oil producers have set a record for the number of barrels pumped in New Mexico last year, and industry experts say output from the Permian Basin is expected to double over the next several years.

Data from the U.S. Energy Information Association and an industry group that represents hundreds of producers in New Mexico show a record 172 million barrels of oil were produced in 2017.

That’s double New Mexico’s output in 2011 and more than the previous record of 147 million barrels set in 2015.

New Mexico Oil and Gas Association Executive Director Ryan Flynn says the record production is the result of more than $13 billion in investments that the industry began making last year.

The sustained rebound in oil prices and the investments also have helped New Mexico’s revenues to recover.