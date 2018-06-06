ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Susana Martinez says the revenue that comes from oil and gas development in New Mexico is critical for funding education and other public services and that Congress needs to address what she described as bureaucratic red tape.

The two-term Republican governor testified Wednesday before a House subcommittee that’s considering legislation to streamline the permitting process.

Two of the bills are sponsored by U.S. Congressman Steve Pearce, who is running against Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham in the race to replace Martinez when her term wraps up at the end of the year.

The congressional hearing comes as activists gather in New Mexico to protest any rollbacks of environmental reviews or royalty rates that oil, natural gas, mining and renewable energy companies pay the federal government. The Royalty Policy Committee is meeting in Albuquerque.