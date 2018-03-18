ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A prominent figure in New Mexico’s film industry facing allegations of sexual misconduct has resigned as a business agent at one of the state’s largest unions.

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 480 announced Sunday that Jon Hendry stepped down.

The move comes after two women said in a lawsuit filed this month that Hendry harassed and discriminated against them when they were union employees.

It also comes after Richard Ellenberg, the chairman of the Democratic Party of New Mexico, was forced to resign following comments defending Hendry.

Hendry referred all questions to the union’s attorney, who declined to comment.

Hendry also had served as president of the New Mexico Federation of Labor. The union says Hendry is no longer its president.