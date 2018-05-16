LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A southern New Mexico county has opted not to expand its rural transportation service a village known as the “chile capital of the world.”

KVIA-TV in El Paso, Texas, reports Dona Ana County commissioners voted Tuesday not to create a route to Hatch, New Mexico, over concerns of low ridership.

The commissioners voted four to one to keep the funding at $350,000 and not grant an additional $137,000 for a route to Hatch.

The South Central Regional Transit District has five lines, which provide transportation to rural parts of the county for $1 a trip.

But some current routes around El Paso, Texas, have failed to attract large ridership.

David Armijo, the executive director of South Central Regional Transit, says people are still learning about the rural service.