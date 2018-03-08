ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Attorney General’s Office is accusing a residential rooftop solar provider that operates in more than 20 states of deceptive sales and marketing practices.
Attorney General Hector Balderas filed a lawsuit Thursday in state district court against Vivint Solar, Inc. over claims that the company was engaging in a pattern of unfair and unconscionable business practices, fraud and racketeering.
Prosecutors say in some cases, the titles to customers’ homes have been clouded as a result of the company’s power purchase agreements.
Vivant did not immediately return phone and email messages seeking comment.
The company has reached settlements with attorneys general in other states over similar complaints.
New Mexico prosecutors say an investigation has identified hundreds of clouded titles and thousands of Vivint customers in the state.