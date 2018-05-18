HOUSTON (AP) — The number of rigs exploring for oil and natural gas in the U.S. increased by one this week to 1,046.
At this time a year ago there were 901 active rigs.
Houston oilfield services company Baker Hughes reported Friday that 844 rigs drilled for oil this week and 200 for gas. Two were listed as miscellaneous.
Among major oil- and gas-producing states, New Mexico added three rigs and Texas tacked on two. Kansas gained one.
Most Read Business Stories
- Microsoft says it wins lucrative cloud deal with intelligence community
- Why are Seattle-area home prices so high? | Mike Rosenberg
- Microsoft's new Xbox controller courts gamers with disabilities
- Morning after on the jobs tax: Whether it comes fast or slow, Seattle will face a reckoning | Jon Talton
- In fight over Bombardier CSeries, Boeing loses friends as well as tariff case
Alaska, Colorado, Louisiana, North Dakota and Ohio each shed one rig.
Arkansas, California, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming saw their rig levels unchanged this week.
The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out in May of 2016 at 404.