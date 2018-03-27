JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A new Mississippi law will allow the state treasury to invest up to $20 million in bonds issued by Israel.
Republican Gov. Phil Bryant, who has traveled to Israel several times, signed Senate Bill 2051 Tuesday.
The law takes effect July 1. It will authorize Mississippi to use excess general funds to invest in Israeli bonds. Investments must be made in U.S. currency.
State treasury Chief of Staff Michelle Williams says the treasury invests most of its excess funds into state banks, then into the U.S. Treasury. The new law will give the treasury another option for investment — one that Williams said is safe but with a higher rate of return.
Most Read Business Stories
- Seattle-area home market heats up yet again, leading the country for 17th straight month
- New Seattle-Dublin route is part of ambitious U.S. expansion by Aer Lingus
- Starbucks opens in a U.S. national park for first time — and not everyone's thrilled VIEW
- Bellevue software maker Smartsheet to go public, files for $100 million IPO
- Boeing faces slowdown in 737 fuselage deliveries from Spirit AeroSystems