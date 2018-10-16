NEW DELHI (AP) — A new rule has taken effect in India that directs payment companies to store all transaction data on computers within the country.
Enacted in April by the Reserve Bank of India, the law gave payment companies six months to store transaction data of Indian customers within the country to “ensure better monitoring” and “unfettered supervisory access to data.”
Foreign payment vendors like American Express, Visa and Mastercard are likely in violation of the law as the deadline ended Monday.
Press Trust of India news agency says some global financial technology companies have sought an extension to the deadline although 80 percent of the financial players like Amazon have complied with the directive.
Most Read Business Stories
- Paul Allen being treated for cancer again: 'I plan on fighting this aggressively'
- Home-security startup Ring is now in Amazon's constellation, but moving in its own orbit
- Sears files for Chapter 11 amid plunging sales, massive debt WATCH
- Slowing real estate might let us catch our breath — or knock the wind out of us | Jon Talton
- New L.A.-based owner of Gene Juarez salons wants to expand
It was not immediately known if India’s central bank would take any action for non-compliance.