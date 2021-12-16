New jobless claims in Washington fell sharply last week as the state economy continued to climb back from the pandemic.

Washingtonians filed 5,240 new, or “initial,” claims for jobless benefits in the week ending Saturday, down 23% from the prior week, according to data posted Thursday by the state Employment Security Department.

The decline, which followed a sharp increase last week, comes as claims rose nationally by 9.6% to 206,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

The latest claims numbers put Washington nearly 28% below the level from the same week in 2019. The decline was driven by relatively large decreases in claims from workers in construction and manufacturing.

The weekly claims data comes a day after the ESD reported an increase in hiring during November. Employers added 12,800 jobs last month, which was below the pace from this summer, but still ahead of job growth nationally.

The total number of people collecting unemployment benefits also fell slightly. Last week, the state paid $21.5 million in benefits on 44,636 continuing claims, compared with $23.5 million on 45,804 continued claims a week earlier.

In November, the ESD paid more than $77.5 million in regular benefit payments.