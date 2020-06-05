Washington has one of the nation’s highest jobless rates in the wake of the COVID-19 shutdowns, and this won’t help: Listings for job openings here have not climbed back as far as their national counterparts.

That’s not to say the national rebound is especially strong — new job postings on Indeed.com are only at 72% of their Feb. 1 levels.

But in the Seattle metro area, which was outperforming the national trend in early February, new listings are now at less than 63% of the index level.