New Jersey fears the damage from an offshore oil spill would be much worse than the hit its tourism economy took from a spate of medical waste wash-ups in the 1980s.
Incoming Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, who made opposing many of President Trump’s policies a cornerstone of his campaign, pledged Friday to help lead opposition to the Republican president’s plan to open nearly the entire U.S. coastlines to drilling.
And environmentalists pledged at a Long Branch news conference to rally groups across the country to fight the plan.
Tourism is a $44 billion industry in New Jersey.
The incoming governor’s wife, Tammy, said the damage from an oil spill would be far worse than the $1 billion hit New Jersey’s beaches took from the medical waste episodes.