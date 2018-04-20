POINT PLEASANT BEACH, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed a bill prohibiting oil and natural gas drilling in state waters, as well as preventing infrastructure like pipelines that could support drilling in more distant federal waters.
It is one of numerous coastal states using state-level laws to try to thwart President Donald Trump’s proposal to allow drilling in federal waters more than 3 miles offshore along most of America’s coastline.
The Democratic governor signed the bill on the anniversary of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, warning that a similar catastrophe could happen anywhere.
States including New York, California, South Carolina and Rhode Island have introduced similar bills, Washington state is considering one, and Maryland introduced a bill imposing liability on anyone who causes a spill.
Most Read Business Stories
- Amazon workers' median pay in 2017: $28,446
- Metals-forging firm near Boeing Field closing after 8 decades so real estate can be sold
- Southwest Airlines sought more time for inspections before Boeing 737’s engine exploded
- Southwest 737 accident kills passenger, raises engine concerns
- 'Nerves of steel': She calmly landed the Southwest flight and broke barriers as a fighter pilot