More homeowners are preparing to part with their properties.
For months, many had been reluctant: New listings of homes for sale in the 23 Western Washington counties represented in Northwest Multiple Listing Service data have consistently lagged last year’s pace during the coronavirus pandemic. But the most recent data show the rate of new listings this year has nearly caught up.
Meanwhile, home sales are still stronger than last year — that trend has continued for the last five weeks.
