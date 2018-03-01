JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska has raked in its biggest monthly haul in marijuana taxes, with just over $1 million collected in January.
The state Department of Revenue’s Kelly Mazzei (muh-ZAY’) also says January tallied the higher number of operations paying the tax.
Cultivation facilities pay the tax, which is imposed when marijuana is sold or transferred from a licensed grow facility to a retail marijuana shop or product manufacturing facility.
State law calls for half of the tax revenue to go toward programs aimed at reducing repeat criminal offenders.
A bill pending before the Alaska Senate calls for using an additional portion of the tax revenue for a marijuana education and treatment program.
The state says it has collected roughly $7.4 million in marijuana taxes since collections began in October 2016.