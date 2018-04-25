CONKLIN, N.Y. (AP) — A newly opened Dick’s Sporting Goods distribution center in New York’s Southern Tier is planning an expansion that will add an internet sales fulfillment center.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that the Coraopolis, Pennsylvania-based sporting goods retailer will build a 245,000-square-foot addition on its facility in the Broome County Corporate Park in Conlink, outside Binghamton.

The Democrat says the project will boost the site’s total employment to more than 500 full-time jobs over the next five years.

Dick’s opened its Conklin distribution center in January with the help of more than $11 million in state economic development initiative grants. It’s getting up to $1.2 million in state funds for the expansion project.

The company, founded 70 years ago in Binghamton by Dick Stack, has more than 700 stores across the United states.