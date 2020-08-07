Business formation in Washington remains ahead of last year … but not as far ahead as it has been recently. The same is true nationally.
The charted data, which tracks a rolling 4-week average of newly issued business tax IDs, shows the pace has been dialed down in recent weeks. That may reflect the return of restrictions in many states that had opened up their economies after initial lockdown periods.
