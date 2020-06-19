Like much of the state’s booming pre-coronavirus economy, new business starts in Washington state were ahead of last year’s pace in the early days of 2020 ⁠— by more than 10%. They also were ahead of the comparable U.S. rate.

Then came COVID-19 and the statewide lockdown of many businesses, and Washington’s pace of new business formation fell along with the national numbers.

The decline here has been more sustained than the U.S. counterpart, but last week the rolling four-week average of business starts finally edged up above last year’s similar period. The pace is still anemic compared to the rest of the nation, but it indicates the economy is slowly perking up.