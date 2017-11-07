WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A new bike share service has started near Purdue University.
VeoRide Inc. launched this month, putting about 160 bicycles out on the streets of West Lafayette.
The Lafayette Journal and Courier reports the program was started by two Purdue students.
The service relies on a smartphone app, which can locate nearby bikes that are available for rent. VeoRide also does not charge a membership fee — bikes cost 50 cents for each 15 minutes of use.
Unlike another bike share service used in the area, called Zagster, VeoRide does not have specific docking stations.
Crews are sent out during the day to stock the bikes at popular spots.
VeoRide hopes to expand to at least 20 other campuses in the coming year.
___
Information from: Journal and Courier, http://www.jconline.com