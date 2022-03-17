Amazon has opened another Amazon Fresh grocery store in Seattle, aiming to make the store its first with no net carbon emissions.

The 35,000 square foot store, at 13201 Aurora Ave. N, opened Thursday with features meant to make the grocer’s operations more sustainable, including all electric kitchen appliances, electric vehicle charging stations and added doors on refrigeration cases to reduce energy consumption.

“Supporting safe, healthy and sustainable business is critical to the infrastructure and resiliency of the city of Seattle and for our community,” Mayor Bruce Harrell said in a statement. “We are excited to see Amazon bringing healthy food and carbon-conscious grocery shopping to the people of Seattle.”

Amazon is pursuing zero-carbon certification from the International Living Future Institute, a Seattle-based nonprofit working to advance sustainable business practices.

The ILFI’s zero carbon standard requires 100% of the operational energy use associated with the project to be offset by renewable energy as well as 100% of the carbon emissions associated with construction of the project to be offset.

To achieve certification, ILFI will audit the Amazon Fresh store during the next 12 months. Amazon expects to receive a decision on its certification in 2023.

The newest Amazon Fresh store will use 100% renewable electricity, energy-efficient LED lighting and low-flow water fixtures. It also utilizes responsibly-sourced interior wood signage, lower-carbon concrete flooring and skylights to bring in more natural light. It will use CO2-based refrigeration to reduce emissions and electric appliances to reduce the need for fossil fuel combustion within the store.

Amazon estimates it could save 185 tons of CO2 per year compared to an industry-standard grocery store.

The initiative “represents an important benchmark for the grocery sector and retailers overall,” said Lindsay Baker, CEO of the International Living Future Institute.

Amazon is hoping to use what it learns in the design of its future stores, a spokesperson for the company said.

The new store is the fourth Amazon Fresh grocery store in the Seattle area, adding to locations in Bellevue’s Factoria neighborhood, Capitol Hill and the Central District. Seattle also has seven Amazon Go stores, another grocery option that Amazon recently announced will be rebranded under the Fresh name.

All four Amazon Fresh stores in the area feature the company’s Just Walk Out technology, its contactless checkout system that uses a network of cameras and sensors to track what customers put in their cart and allows them to skip the checkout line.

The store on Aurora Avenue has “hundreds” of employees, with a starting wage of $18.25 per hour, depending on the position, an Amazon spokesperson said.