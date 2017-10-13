LAS VEGAS (AP) — A non-profit group urging increased investment in renewable energy says jobs tied to clean energy in Nevada are growing at a rate three times faster than overall statewide employment.
The Nevada-based Clean Energy Project and a non-partisan group of environmental entrepreneurs, E2, released the report ahead of Friday’s national energy summit in Las Vegas.
Former Vice President Al Gore is scheduled to give the keynote address at the gathering co-hosted by ex-Nevada Sen. Harry Reid and Gov. Brian Sandoval.
The new report says jobs in Nevada’s clean energy sector have grown 9.5 percent over the past year, to a total of more than 31,000. That compares to overall growth of about 3 percent in Nevada’s non-farm labor workforce.
Nationally, the study says more than 3 million people now work in clean energy and clean transportation.