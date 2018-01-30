LAS VEGAS (AP) — Four months after the massacre in Las Vegas, state officials have created a task force to spur oversight of casino emergency response throughout Nevada.

Nevada Division of Emergency Management Chief Caleb Cage told the state’s Homeland Security Commission on Monday that the task force will conduct its first meeting next week.

Cage told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that state officials recognize they’ve been deficient in developing an aggressive plan to guard against deadly attacks like the one on the Las Vegas Strip Oct. 1.

The newspaper reported last month state officials have been lax in forcing casinos to comply with a 2003 law that requires resorts to file the emergency plans.

The eight-member task force includes a Nevada Gaming Control Board official, casino security executives from Las Vegas and Reno and the Clark and Washoe county emergency managers.

___

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com