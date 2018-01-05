CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Resort Association President Virginia Valentine has been named to the state Department of Transportation’s board of directors, the first woman to be appointed to the panel.

Gov. Brian Sandoval announced Friday that Valentine will replace District 4 representative Tom Skancke, who stepped down last month.

In addition to heading the trade organization committed to promoting Nevada’s hotel-casino industry, Valentine has served as manager of both Clark County and the city of Las Vegas.

Sandoval says as southern Nevada continues to experience dynamic growth, its booming population will require a strong voice with a firm understanding of the region’s transportation needs.

Valentine says transportation is central to the success of southern Nevada’s tourism economy and she looks forward to working with the other board members to make sure future needs are met.