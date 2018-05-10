CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada is reporting a monthly increase in taxable sales in February, for the 92nd consecutive month.
The Nevada Department of Taxation reported Wednesday that the $4.35 billion taxable sales figure for the month represented a 3.2 percent increase over February 2017.
State economist Bill Anderson says there has been a steady increase since the low point during the Great Recession, and taxable sales are now up almost 60 percent since mid-2010.
Statewide, taxable sales are up 4.2 percent for the first eight months of this fiscal year compared with the same period last year.
Most Read Business Stories
- Not just an ‘Amazon tax’: Other Seattle businesses join head-tax fight
- Amazon paid $250 million in Washington state and local taxes in 2017, source says
- 'Hey, y'all, let's tax jobs' and other famous last words of Seattle politicians | Jon Talton
- How Seattle’s head tax would work
- New Seasons greeted by curious shoppers and protesters as it opens Ballard store
The report says the state has collected more than $88 million in sales taxes this fiscal year, compared with just under $83 million a year ago.
The biggest gains have been in professional, science and technology services and building materials sales.