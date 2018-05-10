Share story

By
The Associated Press

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada is reporting a monthly increase in taxable sales in February, for the 92nd consecutive month.

The Nevada Department of Taxation reported Wednesday that the $4.35 billion taxable sales figure for the month represented a 3.2 percent increase over February 2017.

State economist Bill Anderson says there has been a steady increase since the low point during the Great Recession, and taxable sales are now up almost 60 percent since mid-2010.

Statewide, taxable sales are up 4.2 percent for the first eight months of this fiscal year compared with the same period last year.

The report says the state has collected more than $88 million in sales taxes this fiscal year, compared with just under $83 million a year ago.

The biggest gains have been in professional, science and technology services and building materials sales.

