ELKO, Nev. (AP) — A northeastern Nevada ranch once owned by Bing Crosby is for sale for $7,280,000.

The Elko Daily Free Press reported last week that the Lawson Ranch was one of several properties the late singer and movie star owned in the area in the 1940s and 1950s.

Crosby was a frequent summer visitor to the ranch and was named the honorary mayor of the small city of Elko in 1948.

Northeastern Nevada Museum archivist Toni Mendive says he liked to bring his boys to the ranch to experience life away from Hollywood.

Listing agent Todd Renfrew of Outdoor Properties of Nevada says the Lawson Ranch sits on nearly 3,000 acres (1,214 hectares).

He says the ranch’s 1860s homestead house is still on the property.

___

Information from: Elko Daily Free Press, http://www.elkodaily.com