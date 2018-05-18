CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — State officials say Nevada ended 2017 as the top gold-producing state in the U.S., and fifth worldwide in production of the precious metal behind the countries of China, Australia, Russia and Canada.

The Nevada Division of Minerals reported Thursday that mines in the state produced 5.64 million ounces of gold in 2017, up 3.2 percent from 2016.

Meanwhile, the average annual price of gold increased 6 cents, from $1,251 per ounce in 2016 to $1,257 per ounce last year.

Silver production in the Silver State decreased 5.2 percent in 2017 compared with 2016, to just under 8.5 million ounces.

The average annual price of silver decreased 10 cents year-to-year, to $17.04 in 2017.

Nevada copper production in 2017 was 146 million pounds, down 9 percent from 2016.