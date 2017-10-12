RENO, Nev. (AP) — Gasoline prices are returning to their seasonal norm in Nevada after a significant spike caused by weeks of hurricanes that impacted major U.S. oil refineries on the Gulf Coast.
AAA Nevada reported Thursday that the statewide price at the pump has fallen 8 cents since September to an average of $2.73 per gallon for self-serve unleaded.
Prices fell 14 cents a gallon in both Reno and Carson City. Reno’s average is now $3.03 and Carson City’s $2.66.
The price dropped 6 cents in Las Vegas to $2.67, 6 cents in Henderson to $2.66 and 7 cents in North Las Vegas to $2.65. Elko held steady at $2.70 per gallon from September to October.
Most Read Stories
- 'They let him lay there': Family wants answers from Boeing on death of Seattle employee
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- Suspects’ phones led Northwest investigators to carcasses in one of the biggest poaching cases they’ve ever seen VIEW
- Seattle’s crazy housing market: Answers to your questions on record-high rent, zooming home prices and more
- Police open criminal investigation into officers who fired on car in Eastlake WATCH
AAA says Nevada’s statewide average is still 25 cents higher than the national average of $2.48.