RENO, Nev. (AP) — Gasoline prices are returning to their seasonal norm in Nevada after a significant spike caused by weeks of hurricanes that impacted major U.S. oil refineries on the Gulf Coast.

AAA Nevada reported Thursday that the statewide price at the pump has fallen 8 cents since September to an average of $2.73 per gallon for self-serve unleaded.

Prices fell 14 cents a gallon in both Reno and Carson City. Reno’s average is now $3.03 and Carson City’s $2.66.

The price dropped 6 cents in Las Vegas to $2.67, 6 cents in Henderson to $2.66 and 7 cents in North Las Vegas to $2.65. Elko held steady at $2.70 per gallon from September to October.

AAA says Nevada’s statewide average is still 25 cents higher than the national average of $2.48.